Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 4,656 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,292% compared to the average volume of 106 call options.

Several analysts have commented on HAE shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $140.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CJS Securities cut Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Haemonetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

NYSE:HAE opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.72. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $66.46 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,194 shares of company stock worth $1,777,115. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

