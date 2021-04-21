Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,486 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the typical volume of 773 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Clarkson Capital boosted their target price on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Shares of DSX stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 54,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,367. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $316.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. The firm had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 393.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 121,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after purchasing an additional 346,164 shares during the period. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

