Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,742 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 370% compared to the typical volume of 1,647 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $110,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth about $948,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

XM traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,659. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

