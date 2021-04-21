Traders Buy Large Volume of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 637 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 998% compared to the typical daily volume of 58 put options.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 344,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $3,311,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,302.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,600,000 shares of company stock worth $15,552,210. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $133,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a current ratio of 13.17 and a quick ratio of 13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.50 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.