Traders Purchase High Volume of Ascendis Pharma A/S Call Options (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,244 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,674% compared to the typical volume of 153 call options.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $125.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $119.11 and a one year high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.22.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

