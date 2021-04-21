Traders Purchase High Volume of Ascendis Pharma A/S Call Options (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,244 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,674% compared to the typical volume of 153 call options.
Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $125.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.77. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $119.11 and a one year high of $183.98.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASND shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.22.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.
