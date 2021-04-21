Traders Purchase High Volume of uniQure Call Options (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,232 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 891% compared to the typical volume of 831 call options.
In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,331 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after buying an additional 172,358 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. Guggenheim raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.
