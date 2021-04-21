Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,143 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 290% compared to the typical volume of 805 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,802,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Danaos in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of DAC stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.47. 3,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,851. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71. Danaos has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $119.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaos will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

