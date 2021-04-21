Tranche Finance Market Cap Reaches $17.03 Million (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $17.03 million and $230,607.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00001531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00068367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00021249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00094993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.24 or 0.00683618 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00049203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.53 or 0.07312767 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.