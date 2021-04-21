Trans-Siberian Gold (LON:TSG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $108.12

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.12 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.52). Trans-Siberian Gold shares last traded at GBX 115.25 ($1.51), with a volume of 245,344 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 108.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01.

In other news, insider Florian Fenner purchased 1,843,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £184,362 ($240,870.13).

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha Gold Mine located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company also holds the license for the development and exploration of the Rodnikova deposit located in South Kamchatka.

