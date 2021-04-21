TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Up 4.6%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) shares shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.19 and last traded at $26.19. 2,574 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 814,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMDX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $769.37 million, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 10.36.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 131.35%. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John F. Sullivan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $552,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $509,285.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,818 shares of company stock valued at $9,574,295. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 672,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after buying an additional 21,697 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 44,245 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,506,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,987,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

