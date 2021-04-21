Travala.com Hits Market Cap of $237.18 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. Travala.com has a total market cap of $237.18 million and $10.36 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for $4.75 or 0.00008812 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00062776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.71 or 0.00275887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $550.15 or 0.01020615 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.48 or 0.00653895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,736.87 or 0.99689788 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,929,463 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

