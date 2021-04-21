Travel + Leisure (TNL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Travel + Leisure to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Shares of TNL opened at $61.02 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNL shares. Truist boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499 over the last quarter.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.