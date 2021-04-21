TravelNote Price Reaches $0.0054 on Exchanges (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. TravelNote has a total market capitalization of $11,654.78 and $63.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 52.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00062656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.46 or 0.00274817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.52 or 0.01017226 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00024281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.49 or 0.00656206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,079.32 or 1.00108092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

