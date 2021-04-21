Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPRKY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Travis Perkins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TPRKY remained flat at $$22.75 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,556. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $24.30.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

