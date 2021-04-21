Treat DAO (TREAT) Hits Market Cap of $1.30 Million

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $76,643.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00002367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 47.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00061727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00278667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $549.86 or 0.01001123 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00025039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,534.39 or 0.99289301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.55 or 0.00636410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

