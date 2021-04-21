Treat DAO (TREAT) Trading Down 50.5% Over Last 7 Days

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $46,395.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded down 50.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00062563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.91 or 0.00274429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.58 or 0.01028936 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00024184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.56 or 0.00650403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,125.98 or 1.00422455 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.