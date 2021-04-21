Tri Star Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 326,849 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 326,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,352,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 8.4% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tri Star Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,183. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.93.

