Tri Star Advisors Inc. Has $24.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.8% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $415.72. 170,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,501. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $399.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.92 and a twelve month high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

