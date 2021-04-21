Tri Star Advisors Inc. Has $8.55 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $104.20. 579,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

