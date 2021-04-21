Tri Star Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 130.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,686 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.14. The stock had a trading volume of 74,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,310. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day moving average is $94.97.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

