Tri Star Advisors Inc. Invests $1.52 Million in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.35. 73,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,822,637. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.