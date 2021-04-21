Tri Star Advisors Inc. Invests $3.17 Million in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 40,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

IYE traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.39. 126,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,684. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

