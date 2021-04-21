Tri Star Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 69.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,971 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,066,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,762,000.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.19. 2,826,397 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.04 and a 200 day moving average of $67.14.

