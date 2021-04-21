Tri Star Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 223,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,790,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 5.7% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,646,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $11,080,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,946.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $539,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $51.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,476 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.