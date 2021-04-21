Tri Star Advisors Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 3.6% of Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 260,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,230,000 after purchasing an additional 27,387 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,993,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,873,000 after purchasing an additional 247,331 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period.

VLUE traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.81. 1,443,212 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.57 and a 200 day moving average of $90.28. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

