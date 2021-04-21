Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Market Cap Hits $6.40 Million

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Trias Token (new) has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and $3.58 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded up 73.6% against the US dollar. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be bought for approximately $4.00 or 0.00007144 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trias Token (new) alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00020760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00094734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.10 or 0.00671432 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00050572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.82 or 0.06940763 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Coin Profile

TRIAS is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias Token (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias Token (new) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias Token (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Token (new) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias Token (new) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.