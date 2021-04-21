Trias (TRY) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Trias has a total market capitalization of $608,556.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trias has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Trias coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00067621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00094700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.11 or 0.00663680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.52 or 0.08142987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00050012 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

Trias (TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

