Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123,380 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $13,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,155,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $117,632.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 643 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $31,654.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,516 shares of company stock worth $954,402 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.34. 2,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,680. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.85 and a twelve month high of $55.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.