Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,964,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 85,887 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.33. 11,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.17.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,477.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,446,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.05.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

