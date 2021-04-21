Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.76% of Cass Information Systems worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the third quarter valued at about $720,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 226,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cass Information Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,859,000 after buying an additional 25,391 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. 1,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,635. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a market cap of $657.65 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $37.13 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

