Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,974 shares during the period. Movado Group accounts for about 1.6% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.04% of Movado Group worth $20,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Movado Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Movado Group by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

MOV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE MOV traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.54. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $717.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,083.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.