Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Agree Realty worth $14,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

NYSE ADC traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $71.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.54. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $72.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

