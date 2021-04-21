Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 138,901 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of G-III Apparel Group worth $16,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 58,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 43,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 28,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIII. Barclays raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

GIII traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,730. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.53. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

