Tributary Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,963 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Pacira BioSciences worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PCRX stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,921. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $1,569,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,056.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $4,403,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock worth $12,470,929. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

