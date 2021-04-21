Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $11.91 Million Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71,814 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Sykes Enterprises worth $11,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,793 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYKE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,727. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.87 and a 1-year high of $46.68.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SYKE. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

