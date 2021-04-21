Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $12.43 Million Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,644 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Barnes Group worth $12,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on B. TheStreet upgraded Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

B traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,191. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

