Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $16.19 Million Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,650 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of CSW Industrials worth $16,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CSW Industrials by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,347 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after buying an additional 57,086 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 367,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,133,000 after buying an additional 99,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $267,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,091.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $701,928. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CSWI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.40. The company had a trading volume of 557 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,138. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $142.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.85.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

