Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $17.34 Million Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,772 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Marcus & Millichap worth $17,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 5,278 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $209,431.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,798,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,199,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 101,103 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $3,550,737.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,517.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,378 shares of company stock worth $18,229,987. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of MMI stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.50. 1,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,776. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $250.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.