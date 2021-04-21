Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,145 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PWR traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.25. 14,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,537. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $655,259.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,539,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $492,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

