Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $29.43 Million Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,786 shares during the quarter. Selective Insurance Group makes up 2.3% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Selective Insurance Group worth $29,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,308,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,668,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,431,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after acquiring an additional 180,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $76.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,268. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.14 and a twelve month high of $77.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.70.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

SIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

