Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $9.69 Million Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,354 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Unitil worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Unitil stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.40. 671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $757.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41. Unitil Co. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $57.16.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter. Unitil had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.