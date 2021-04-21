Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,893,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 28,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,940,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 71,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $287.50. 2,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $295.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

