Tributary Capital Management LLC Invests $9.83 Million in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 115,648 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,830,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Patrick Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,397,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $23,989,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.57. 1,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,176. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $93.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $772.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.27 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,631,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $1,356,930.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,691,221.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,752 shares of company stock valued at $14,354,428. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.