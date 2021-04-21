Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,134 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of Easterly Government Properties worth $14,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,181.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

DEA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.54. 6,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,193. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.93 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

