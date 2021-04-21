Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,960 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Diodes worth $12,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $79.98. 3,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,004. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.68. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $331,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,975,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,830.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,846 shares of company stock valued at $19,305,739 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

