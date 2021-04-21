Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,807 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 158.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 34,156 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 21.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $121.59. 34 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $72.89 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.09%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

