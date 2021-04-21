Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,988 shares during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum makes up approximately 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.24% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $21,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,844,000 after purchasing an additional 214,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $18,749,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,962,000 after buying an additional 117,253 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 220,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,758,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 54,690 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,419. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $129.81. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.50.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,270,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Malcolm Donnan sold 6,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $755,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,825. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

