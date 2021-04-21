Tributary Capital Management LLC Makes New $14.36 Million Investment in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,357,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of LGI Homes as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,607,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,825,000 after purchasing an additional 126,522 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in LGI Homes by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,830,000 after acquiring an additional 152,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,862,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 79,883 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $502,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan S. Gage purchased 697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.55 per share, for a total transaction of $95,872.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,847.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $5.14 on Wednesday, reaching $168.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.59. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

