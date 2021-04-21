Tributary Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.25 Million Investment in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 315,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUPN. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.31.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

