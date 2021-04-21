Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 109,112 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 109,112 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.27% of CTS worth $12,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,971,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,037,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,941,000 after acquiring an additional 257,655 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of CTS by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CTS by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 88,841 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTS traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,145. CTS Co. has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.41.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.89 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. CTS’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. CTS’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

